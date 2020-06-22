All apartments in Eugene
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2752 Chad Drive

2752 Chad Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2752 Chad Drive, Eugene, OR 97408
Northeast Eugene

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed/2bath Home with solid surface flooring - Beautiful and well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath with attached 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. This home offers solid surface flooring throughout, a gas fireplace, and nice covered deck. The kitchen features ample storage with lots of counter space and built in pantry. This home has 3 good sized bedrooms including a nice master bedroom with en-suite bath and multiple closets, and a ceiling fan. This home is close to shopping, restaurants and coffee shops!

Appliances/ Amenities:
Stove/Range
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal

No Smoking
No Pets
No Cosigners
1 year lease term
Proof of renters insurance required

Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 Chad Drive have any available units?
2752 Chad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 2752 Chad Drive have?
Some of 2752 Chad Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2752 Chad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2752 Chad Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 Chad Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2752 Chad Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 2752 Chad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2752 Chad Drive does offer parking.
Does 2752 Chad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2752 Chad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 Chad Drive have a pool?
No, 2752 Chad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2752 Chad Drive have accessible units?
No, 2752 Chad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 Chad Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2752 Chad Drive has units with dishwashers.
