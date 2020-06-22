2752 Chad Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed/2bath Home with solid surface flooring - Beautiful and well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath with attached 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. This home offers solid surface flooring throughout, a gas fireplace, and nice covered deck. The kitchen features ample storage with lots of counter space and built in pantry. This home has 3 good sized bedrooms including a nice master bedroom with en-suite bath and multiple closets, and a ceiling fan. This home is close to shopping, restaurants and coffee shops!
Appliances/ Amenities:
Stove/Range
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
No Smoking
No Pets
No Cosigners
1 year lease term
Proof of renters insurance required
