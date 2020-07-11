All apartments in Eugene
2710 Emerald Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

2710 Emerald Street

2710 Emerald Street · (541) 654-5587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2710 Emerald Street, Eugene, OR 97403
Amazon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very spacious 4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom house with living room and a family room on separate levels. Conveniently located only a few blocks from the University of Oregon campus. This house has high ceilings and windows galore for tons of natural light throughout. Large partially fenced yard, and detached 2-car garage. Washer/dryer hook-ups in big laundry room. Gas hot water heater and gas range keep utility costs down. Carpet and hardwood throughout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and lots of storage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, gas, water/sewer, and garbage service as well as yard care. Smoking is permitted outside only.

ALL APPLICANTS MUST HAVE AT LEAST ONE YEAR OF VERIFIABLE RENTAL HISTORY TO QUALIFY.

IF APPLICANTS DO NOT MEET THE MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS, CO-SIGNERS MAYBE CONSIDERED TO QUALIFY FOR THIS PROPERTY. PLEASE HAVE CO-SIGNER FILL OUT THE CO-SIGNER APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE.

Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. There are current tenants in the unit, so please DO NOT DISTURB them, and only view from the street.This unit is currently occupied and not available for showings at this time. Personal showings for occupied properties will be scheduled after application approval and to 1st in line applicants only.

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1265850?source=marketing

If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.

AVAILABLE: JULY 2020

CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease

PET TERMS: Cats only, upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old. For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".

Acorn Property Management
214 Pioneer Parkway West
Springfield, OR 97477
info@acornpm.net
(541) 654-5587
www.acornpm.net

Base Security Deposit: $3,892.50 Please note, this amount may change due to the overall strength of your application, please see our screening criteria for further details.

Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a potentially lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,892.50, Available 7/16/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Emerald Street have any available units?
2710 Emerald Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 Emerald Street have?
Some of 2710 Emerald Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Emerald Street currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Emerald Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Emerald Street pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Emerald Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 2710 Emerald Street offer parking?
Yes, 2710 Emerald Street offers parking.
Does 2710 Emerald Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Emerald Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Emerald Street have a pool?
No, 2710 Emerald Street does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Emerald Street have accessible units?
No, 2710 Emerald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Emerald Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 Emerald Street has units with dishwashers.
