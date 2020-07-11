2710 Emerald Street

Amenities

Very spacious 4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom house with living room and a family room on separate levels. Conveniently located only a few blocks from the University of Oregon campus. This house has high ceilings and windows galore for tons of natural light throughout. Large partially fenced yard, and detached 2-car garage. Washer/dryer hook-ups in big laundry room. Gas hot water heater and gas range keep utility costs down. Carpet and hardwood throughout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and lots of storage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, gas, water/sewer, and garbage service as well as yard care. Smoking is permitted outside only.



ALL APPLICANTS MUST HAVE AT LEAST ONE YEAR OF VERIFIABLE RENTAL HISTORY TO QUALIFY.



IF APPLICANTS DO NOT MEET THE MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS, CO-SIGNERS MAYBE CONSIDERED TO QUALIFY FOR THIS PROPERTY. PLEASE HAVE CO-SIGNER FILL OUT THE CO-SIGNER APPLICATION ON OUR WEBSITE.



Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. There are current tenants in the unit, so please DO NOT DISTURB them, and only view from the street.This unit is currently occupied and not available for showings at this time. Personal showings for occupied properties will be scheduled after application approval and to 1st in line applicants only.



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://rently.com/properties/1265850?source=marketing



If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.



AVAILABLE: JULY 2020



CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease



PET TERMS: Cats only, upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old. For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".



Base Security Deposit: $3,892.50 Please note, this amount may change due to the overall strength of your application, please see our screening criteria for further details.



Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a potentially lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,892.50, Available 7/16/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.