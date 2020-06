Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities

Great Eugene Home - 3 bedroom home in Eugene with lots of amenities!



Pets accepted upon approval with an additional refundable $500 deposit (per pet) and an additional $25 monthly pet premium (per pet).



This property is not vacant. Please drive by but DO NOT DISTURB the tenants. The unit will be ready for move-in between 7 to 14 business days after the listed available date.



All rents and descriptions are subject to change without notice.



Showings for approved applicants only and it is FREE to submit an application.

If interested, please turn in an application by clicking “Apply Now” at www.emeraldpm.com, or in our office at 525 Harlow Road in Springfield.

For more information contact our office at 541-741-4676



(RLNE2703434)