Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1269 Lincoln St.

1269 Lincoln Street · (541) 683-2271
Location

1269 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR 97401
Downtown Eugene

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1269 Lincoln St. · Avail. Jul 27

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1269 Lincoln St. Available 07/27/20 Beautiful Downtown-Campus Craftsman Style Home - Beautiful 1917 charmer with Oak hardwood/Laminate floors with carpet in bedrooms, a spacious U-shape kitchen with lots of natural light, washer/dryer hookups, decorative (not-operational) fireplace and a roomy living room with a wall A/C to help keep cool those hot summer days. Enjoy the privacy with a fully fenced back yard, a detached garage with a lot of off-street parking. The basement is accessible from the outside with a lot of storage space. Exterior yard care is included with rent. Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Rental Criteria Code- A
Area- Downtown/Campus
Type- House
Pet- Cat only allowed with $300 additional deposit and $15/mo pet rent and references
Lease Term- 6/30/2021

** This property requires two verifiable rental references that we can confirm you were on a written rental agreement with a landlord that was not a friend or family member.
**Please provide current and all previous rental history on your application when it is submitted.

This property is offered by Jennings Group
You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com
Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1269 Lincoln St. have any available units?
1269 Lincoln St. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1269 Lincoln St. have?
Some of 1269 Lincoln St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1269 Lincoln St. currently offering any rent specials?
1269 Lincoln St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 Lincoln St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1269 Lincoln St. is pet friendly.
Does 1269 Lincoln St. offer parking?
Yes, 1269 Lincoln St. offers parking.
Does 1269 Lincoln St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1269 Lincoln St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 Lincoln St. have a pool?
No, 1269 Lincoln St. does not have a pool.
Does 1269 Lincoln St. have accessible units?
No, 1269 Lincoln St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 Lincoln St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1269 Lincoln St. has units with dishwashers.
