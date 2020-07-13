Amenities

1269 Lincoln St. Available 07/27/20 Beautiful Downtown-Campus Craftsman Style Home - Beautiful 1917 charmer with Oak hardwood/Laminate floors with carpet in bedrooms, a spacious U-shape kitchen with lots of natural light, washer/dryer hookups, decorative (not-operational) fireplace and a roomy living room with a wall A/C to help keep cool those hot summer days. Enjoy the privacy with a fully fenced back yard, a detached garage with a lot of off-street parking. The basement is accessible from the outside with a lot of storage space. Exterior yard care is included with rent. Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Rental Criteria Code- A

Area- Downtown/Campus

Type- House

Pet- Cat only allowed with $300 additional deposit and $15/mo pet rent and references

Lease Term- 6/30/2021



** This property requires two verifiable rental references that we can confirm you were on a written rental agreement with a landlord that was not a friend or family member.

**Please provide current and all previous rental history on your application when it is submitted.



This property is offered by Jennings Group

You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com

Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271



