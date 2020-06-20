All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

650 NW Walnut Blvd

650 Northwest Walnut Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

650 Northwest Walnut Boulevard, Corvallis, OR 97330

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
650 NW Walnut Blvd Available 07/06/20 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex with backyard & great location, close to OSU. - Nice, newer 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Duplex in good condition; 2 level townhouse-style with single car garage & fenced backyard. This home has newer exterior paint and brand new carpet & vinyl. Located in a convenient area, nearby parks include: Wildcat City Park, Garfield City Park and Brandis City Park. Home is currently vacant and ready for move-in.

***Pets may be approved with additional pet rent and additional pet fees, due upon move-in. Pet fees/rent determined by size/type of animal; please contact our office for additional information.

If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at watsonmanagementservices.com, applications are $50 per adult.

(RLNE3812645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

