3108 NW Morning Glory Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse ~ North Corvallis - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21



Welcome home to this picture-perfect 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in a desirable neighborhood in Northwest Corvallis. Enjoy luxurious amenities such as custom cabinets, ambiance gas fireplace, new appliances, and a covered front porch. This energy efficient home has a spacious layout with large bedrooms, dishwasher, microwave oven, washer and dryer hookups and a double car garage. Stay connected in this centrally located community by being close to shopping, restaurants, schools, coffee shops and much more! It doesn't get any better. Call or come by our office today for more information on how to view this prefect home!



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!



