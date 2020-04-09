All apartments in Corvallis
Find more places like 3108 NW Morning Glory.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corvallis, OR
/
3108 NW Morning Glory
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3108 NW Morning Glory

3108 Northwest Morning Glory Drive · (541) 753-3620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corvallis
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3108 Northwest Morning Glory Drive, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3108 NW Morning Glory · Avail. Jul 15

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1426 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
3108 NW Morning Glory Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse ~ North Corvallis - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21

Welcome home to this picture-perfect 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in a desirable neighborhood in Northwest Corvallis. Enjoy luxurious amenities such as custom cabinets, ambiance gas fireplace, new appliances, and a covered front porch. This energy efficient home has a spacious layout with large bedrooms, dishwasher, microwave oven, washer and dryer hookups and a double car garage. Stay connected in this centrally located community by being close to shopping, restaurants, schools, coffee shops and much more! It doesn't get any better. Call or come by our office today for more information on how to view this prefect home!

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!

(RLNE4144937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 NW Morning Glory have any available units?
3108 NW Morning Glory has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 NW Morning Glory have?
Some of 3108 NW Morning Glory's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 NW Morning Glory currently offering any rent specials?
3108 NW Morning Glory isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 NW Morning Glory pet-friendly?
No, 3108 NW Morning Glory is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 3108 NW Morning Glory offer parking?
Yes, 3108 NW Morning Glory does offer parking.
Does 3108 NW Morning Glory have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 NW Morning Glory does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 NW Morning Glory have a pool?
No, 3108 NW Morning Glory does not have a pool.
Does 3108 NW Morning Glory have accessible units?
No, 3108 NW Morning Glory does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 NW Morning Glory have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 NW Morning Glory has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3108 NW Morning Glory?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive
Corvallis, OR 97331
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard
Corvallis, OR 97333
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St
Corvallis, OR 97333
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St
Corvallis, OR 97330
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street
Corvallis, OR 97330
Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd
Corvallis, OR 97330

Similar Pages

Corvallis 2 BedroomsCorvallis Apartments with Parking
Corvallis Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorvallis Luxury Places
Corvallis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORMcMinnville, ORFour Corners, OR
Junction City, ORSilverton, ORLincoln City, ORLebanon, ORNewberg, OR
Dallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast Corvallis
Chintimini

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity