Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

1540 NW Circle Blvd, Available 07/05/20 5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage. This home was built in 1962 and remodeled in 2013; it is centrally-located and close to the Aquatic Center, shopping, bus route, schools, parks, and restaurants. This lovely home has the versatility to be used as a single-family property, a student rental, foster care home or possible dual-living situation? This comfortable home features two fireplaces, a fenced yard, and extra paved parking added in front for RV. You will enjoy all the amenities this home has, including forced-air heating, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, 2 refrigerators, and a washer & dryer is INCLUDED! Pets on approval, with additional monthly pet rent (per pet) and additional pet deposit (per pet) due at move-in.



This home is currently occupied, so please DO NOT disturb current tenants. Our office will coordinate showings with any interested applicants with current tenants. Home will be available for rental on July 5th



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com or in-person at 626 Queen Ave SW Suite A. Albany OR 97322. Applications are $50 per adult.



Rental Terms: One-year lease. Equal Housing Opportunity.



The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.



(RLNE4112167)