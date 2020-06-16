All apartments in Corvallis
1235 SW 53rd Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1235 SW 53rd Street

1235 Southwest 53rd Street · (541) 754-6102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1235 Southwest 53rd Street, Corvallis, OR 97333

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1235 SW 53rd Street · Avail. Jul 15

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
1235 SW 53rd Street Available 07/15/20 Comfortable 4 Bedroom Home, Available in July! - Comfortable 4 Bedroom Home, Available in July! - Available July 2020! Check out this spacious single level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Conveniently located near OSU, shopping and parks. Easy dual living with two separate kitchens. Lots of parking and storage space plus a huge, partially fenced backyard. No smoking. Washer/dryer included for tenant use. Landscaping and utilities are tenant responsibilities. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or to schedule a viewing, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5543927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 SW 53rd Street have any available units?
1235 SW 53rd Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
Is 1235 SW 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1235 SW 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 SW 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1235 SW 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 1235 SW 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1235 SW 53rd Street does offer parking.
Does 1235 SW 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 SW 53rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 SW 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 1235 SW 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1235 SW 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1235 SW 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 SW 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 SW 53rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 SW 53rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 SW 53rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
