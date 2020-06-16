Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

1235 SW 53rd Street Available 07/15/20 Comfortable 4 Bedroom Home, Available in July! - Comfortable 4 Bedroom Home, Available in July! - Available July 2020! Check out this spacious single level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Conveniently located near OSU, shopping and parks. Easy dual living with two separate kitchens. Lots of parking and storage space plus a huge, partially fenced backyard. No smoking. Washer/dryer included for tenant use. Landscaping and utilities are tenant responsibilities. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or to schedule a viewing, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5543927)