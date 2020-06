Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1105 NW 27th Street Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Small Pet Friendly 4 bedroom 2 bath Duplex NW Corvallis - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is an incredible home comfortable located by OSU, shopping and transportation. This home has Great Living Space! Enjoy a large living room, separate large dining room and comfortably sized bedrooms. Large loft great for an office or rec room. Off street parking. Fully fenced and private yard with a patio and professional landscaping provided. One small pet allowed with approval and additional deposit. $2,400.00 a month plus deposit. No smoking!



Please call Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers Property Management at 541-257-3459 to schedule a showing appointment or visit our website at www.cbvbpm.com to apply.



(RLNE5824051)