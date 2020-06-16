All apartments in Bethany
Find more places like 5689 NW 178th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethany, OR
/
5689 NW 178th Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5689 NW 178th Avenue

5689 Northwest 178th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethany
See all
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5689 Northwest 178th Avenue, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
5689 NW 178th Avenue Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Spacious 3br- 2.5 bath Traditional, Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace & So Much More!! - Fantastic location near Deerfield Park & Convenient to Hi Tech corridor with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Excellent floor-plan with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen with island & gas fireplace in the living room. Outside there is a deck & private fenced yard. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet, newer roof, paint, carpet, A/C & more make this the best value in this neighborhood.

Call or Text our Leasing Agent at (503) 799-4802 to schedule a showing!

Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

Do you need property management services?
Maximize your income and cut your costs!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

(RLNE5588230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5689 NW 178th Avenue have any available units?
5689 NW 178th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethany, OR.
What amenities does 5689 NW 178th Avenue have?
Some of 5689 NW 178th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5689 NW 178th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5689 NW 178th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5689 NW 178th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5689 NW 178th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 5689 NW 178th Avenue offer parking?
No, 5689 NW 178th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5689 NW 178th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5689 NW 178th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5689 NW 178th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5689 NW 178th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5689 NW 178th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5689 NW 178th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5689 NW 178th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5689 NW 178th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5689 NW 178th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5689 NW 178th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road
Bethany, OR 97229

Similar Pages

Bethany 1 BedroomsBethany 2 Bedrooms
Bethany Apartments with Washer-DryerBethany Pet Friendly Places
Bethany Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAOrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, OR
Kelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica North

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University