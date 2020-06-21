Amenities

4654 NW Dresden Pl Available 06/24/20 Fantastic Bauer Highlands home 4 car Tandum garage! Excellent schools! - Small pet under 30 pounds possible! Bauer Highlands - Pristine! - Gorgeous, Well sought floorplan in Bauer Highlands. Immaculate, w/ Brazilian cherry floors, cherry cabinets, SS appliances, granite, slate. The open floor plan is terrific for entertaining. 4 large bedrooms or 3 & bonus. Living, Formal Dining & Family rooms. HUGE 4 car tandem garage provides space for a shop, home gym, etc. Private yard, cul-de-sac, great access to City & shopping.

Directions: Saltzman Rd R on Bayonne ln, L on Oxbridge which turns into Avigon, R on Dresden pl



County: Washington

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Screening Fee: $50

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): 6/24 – Call Office!

Heat: Electric, Forced Air, Heat Pump

AC: YES – Central Air

HOA – YES – Tenants must abide by all rules and regulations

Utilities included in rent: NONE

Appliances: Electric Range/Oven, Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer & Electric Dryer

Community Features: Playground, Common Area

Year Built: 2004

Levels: Multi-Level – 3, Including garage level

Parking: 4 car garage (Tandem), Driveway, Street Parking

Fenced Backyard: Yes

Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed

Schools: Verify online

PET POLICY: ONE Small pet under 30 pounds – Must submit pet screening profile. Security Deposit increased by $500/pet.



