Bethany, OR
4654 NW Dresden Pl
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4654 NW Dresden Pl

4654 Northwest Dresden Place · (503) 292-8125 ext. 108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4654 Northwest Dresden Place, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4654 NW Dresden Pl · Avail. Jun 24

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3006 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
garage
4654 NW Dresden Pl Available 06/24/20 Fantastic Bauer Highlands home 4 car Tandum garage! Excellent schools! - Small pet under 30 pounds possible! Bauer Highlands - Pristine! - Gorgeous, Well sought floorplan in Bauer Highlands. Immaculate, w/ Brazilian cherry floors, cherry cabinets, SS appliances, granite, slate. The open floor plan is terrific for entertaining. 4 large bedrooms or 3 & bonus. Living, Formal Dining & Family rooms. HUGE 4 car tandem garage provides space for a shop, home gym, etc. Private yard, cul-de-sac, great access to City & shopping.
Directions: Saltzman Rd R on Bayonne ln, L on Oxbridge which turns into Avigon, R on Dresden pl

Thank you for your interest in our company and this property/unit!

To view our website/other properties – www.mcneeley.com
The coordinator for this property is Sarah U.
For further questions please contact us at:
Phone: 503-292-8125 (Office)
Email: sarahu@mcneeley.com

We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule an interior viewing. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date. Please do not disturb current occupants.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner, the security deposit will be increased by $500 per approved pet, with a maximum of two pets. See website for breed restrictions.
* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.
*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

****To Apply for This Property****
-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
- Link for application (1 per adult): https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/DAG0X
- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult (This home is not within City of PDX city limits): http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
- If you have a pet (Pet Policy: ONE Small Pet under 30 pounds possible. Security deposit is increased by $500 per pet. Pet Screening profile must be completed along with application.) or an ESA/Companion Animal: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Screening Fee: $50
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): 6/24 – Call Office!
Heat: Electric, Forced Air, Heat Pump
AC: YES – Central Air
HOA – YES – Tenants must abide by all rules and regulations
Utilities included in rent: NONE
Appliances: Electric Range/Oven, Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer & Electric Dryer
Community Features: Playground, Common Area
Year Built: 2004
Levels: Multi-Level – 3, Including garage level
Parking: 4 car garage (Tandem), Driveway, Street Parking
Fenced Backyard: Yes
Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed
Schools: Verify online
PET POLICY: ONE Small pet under 30 pounds – Must submit pet screening profile. Security Deposit increased by $500/pet.

**Smoking is not allowed in any of our rental properties. Some properties may not allow smoking on the entire premises.**

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

(RLNE5840015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4654 NW Dresden Pl have any available units?
4654 NW Dresden Pl has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4654 NW Dresden Pl have?
Some of 4654 NW Dresden Pl's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4654 NW Dresden Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4654 NW Dresden Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4654 NW Dresden Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4654 NW Dresden Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4654 NW Dresden Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4654 NW Dresden Pl does offer parking.
Does 4654 NW Dresden Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4654 NW Dresden Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4654 NW Dresden Pl have a pool?
No, 4654 NW Dresden Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4654 NW Dresden Pl have accessible units?
No, 4654 NW Dresden Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4654 NW Dresden Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4654 NW Dresden Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4654 NW Dresden Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4654 NW Dresden Pl has units with air conditioning.
