13871 NW Hogan St

dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets range oven

Rent to Own this home located near Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Intel, Findley Elementary, Stoller Middle School and Sunset High School. House has four bedrooms plus an office den to make five. This spacious home has a beautiful kitchen that enters into an open living area thats great for entertaining. Master Bedroom is open with a 9 foot ceiling that consists of a walk-in closet, shower and jetted tub.



For deserving buyers with a good down payment.



24 hour information line: 360-216-0867 x803



(RLNE5783205)