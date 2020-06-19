All apartments in Bethany
13871 NW Hogan St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

13871 NW Hogan St

13871 Northwest Hogan Street · No Longer Available
Location

13871 Northwest Hogan Street, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rent to Own this home located near Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Intel, Findley Elementary, Stoller Middle School and Sunset High School. House has four bedrooms plus an office den to make five. This spacious home has a beautiful kitchen that enters into an open living area thats great for entertaining. Master Bedroom is open with a 9 foot ceiling that consists of a walk-in closet, shower and jetted tub.

For deserving buyers with a good down payment.

24 hour information line: 360-216-0867 x803

(RLNE5783205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13871 NW Hogan St have any available units?
13871 NW Hogan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethany, OR.
What amenities does 13871 NW Hogan St have?
Some of 13871 NW Hogan St's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13871 NW Hogan St currently offering any rent specials?
13871 NW Hogan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13871 NW Hogan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13871 NW Hogan St is pet friendly.
Does 13871 NW Hogan St offer parking?
Yes, 13871 NW Hogan St does offer parking.
Does 13871 NW Hogan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13871 NW Hogan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13871 NW Hogan St have a pool?
No, 13871 NW Hogan St does not have a pool.
Does 13871 NW Hogan St have accessible units?
No, 13871 NW Hogan St does not have accessible units.
Does 13871 NW Hogan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13871 NW Hogan St has units with dishwashers.
Does 13871 NW Hogan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13871 NW Hogan St does not have units with air conditioning.
