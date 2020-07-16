882 NE Hidden Valley Drive # 1

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

882 NE HIDDEN VALLEY WAY #1 - BEND, OREGON 97701 - GLENSHIRE



Very well maintained duplex approx 1000 sq. ft. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, laundry room with washer / dryer hookups, single car garage. Age 2004.



Within minutes of Pine Nursery Park - Bend's newest sports park.

https://www.bendparksandrec.org/park/pine-nursery-park/



https://www.visitbend.com/about-bend-oregon/moving-bend-oregon/neighborhoods/eastside/



Other great features include:



- Vaulted ceilings

- Open floor plan

- Interior freshly painted last year

- 1 year new carpet

- 1 year new laundry and kitchen floor covering

- Cozy gas fireplace

- Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal

- Wall electric heat

- Fully landscaped with underground sprinklers.



NOTE: There are Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions (CC&Rs) for this subdivision. You will be provided a copy of the CC&R's if you apply for this home.



Note: Upon execution of rental agreement owner is the landlord.



Note: At the end of the lease, any extension will be negotiated between the Tenant and Agent/Owner.



Pets: Prefer no pets. No dogs. ALL LIVING CREATURES MUST BE DISCLOSED ON YOUR APPLICATION AND MUST BE PRE-APPROVED. IF approved, additional Security Deposit for cat is $100.



Note: IF YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR THIS HOME, SIGHT UNSEEN, PLEASE FOLLOW THE APPLICATION PROCESS AT http://centraloregonrentals.com/vacancies/



Directions: Off 3rd Street (Business Hwy 97), turn east on Butler Market , turn north on Boyd Acres Road, take the first right which is Ross Road, turn left on Hidden Valley.



Yard Care: Included.



Utilities: PP&L, CNG, Bend Garbage. Water / sewer is paid.



Available now. Rent $1450. 1 year lease.



Deposit $1750. Note: Professional carpet and blind cleaning cost will be deducted from the deposit at end of tenancy. (Estimated carpet cleaning cost $150. Estimated blind cleaning cost $100.)



