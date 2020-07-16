All apartments in Bend
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

882 NE Hidden Valley Drive # 1

882 Northeast Hidden Valley Drive · (541) 385-6830 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

882 Northeast Hidden Valley Drive, Bend, OR 97701
Orchard District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 882 NE Hidden Valley Drive # 1 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
882 NE HIDDEN VALLEY WAY #1 - BEND, OREGON 97701 - GLENSHIRE - 882 NE HIDDEN VALLEY WAY #1 - BEND, OREGON 97701 - GLENSHIRE

Very well maintained duplex approx 1000 sq. ft. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, laundry room with washer / dryer hookups, single car garage. Age 2004.

Within minutes of Pine Nursery Park - Bend's newest sports park.
https://www.bendparksandrec.org/park/pine-nursery-park/

https://www.visitbend.com/about-bend-oregon/moving-bend-oregon/neighborhoods/eastside/

Other great features include:

- Vaulted ceilings
- Open floor plan
- Interior freshly painted last year
- 1 year new carpet
- 1 year new laundry and kitchen floor covering
- Cozy gas fireplace
- Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal
- Wall electric heat
- Fully landscaped with underground sprinklers.

NOTE: There are Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions (CC&Rs) for this subdivision. You will be provided a copy of the CC&R's if you apply for this home.

Note: Upon execution of rental agreement owner is the landlord.

Note: At the end of the lease, any extension will be negotiated between the Tenant and Agent/Owner.

Pets: Prefer no pets. No dogs. ALL LIVING CREATURES MUST BE DISCLOSED ON YOUR APPLICATION AND MUST BE PRE-APPROVED. IF approved, additional Security Deposit for cat is $100.

Note: IF YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR THIS HOME, SIGHT UNSEEN, PLEASE FOLLOW THE APPLICATION PROCESS AT http://centraloregonrentals.com/vacancies/

Directions: Off 3rd Street (Business Hwy 97), turn east on Butler Market , turn north on Boyd Acres Road, take the first right which is Ross Road, turn left on Hidden Valley.

Yard Care: Included.

Utilities: PP&L, CNG, Bend Garbage. Water / sewer is paid.

Available now. Rent $1450. 1 year lease.

Deposit $1750. Note: Professional carpet and blind cleaning cost will be deducted from the deposit at end of tenancy. (Estimated carpet cleaning cost $150. Estimated blind cleaning cost $100.)

(RLNE5896349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

