882 NE Hidden Valley Drive # 1

882 NE HIDDEN VALLEY WAY #1 - BEND, OREGON 97701 - GLENSHIRE
Very well maintained duplex approx 1000 sq. ft. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, laundry room with washer / dryer hookups, single car garage. Age 2004.
Within minutes of Pine Nursery Park - Bend's newest sports park.
Other great features include:
- Vaulted ceilings
- Open floor plan
- Interior freshly painted last year
- 1 year new carpet
- 1 year new laundry and kitchen floor covering
- Cozy gas fireplace
- Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal
- Wall electric heat
- Fully landscaped with underground sprinklers.
NOTE: There are Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions (CC&Rs) for this subdivision. You will be provided a copy of the CC&R's if you apply for this home.
Note: Upon execution of rental agreement owner is the landlord.
Note: At the end of the lease, any extension will be negotiated between the Tenant and Agent/Owner.
Pets: Prefer no pets. No dogs. ALL LIVING CREATURES MUST BE DISCLOSED ON YOUR APPLICATION AND MUST BE PRE-APPROVED. IF approved, additional Security Deposit for cat is $100.
Note: IF YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR THIS HOME, SIGHT UNSEEN, PLEASE FOLLOW THE APPLICATION PROCESS AT http://centraloregonrentals.com/vacancies/
Directions: Off 3rd Street (Business Hwy 97), turn east on Butler Market , turn north on Boyd Acres Road, take the first right which is Ross Road, turn left on Hidden Valley.
Yard Care: Included.
Utilities: PP&L, CNG, Bend Garbage. Water / sewer is paid.
Available now. Rent $1450. 1 year lease.
Deposit $1750. Note: Professional carpet and blind cleaning cost will be deducted from the deposit at end of tenancy. (Estimated carpet cleaning cost $150. Estimated blind cleaning cost $100.)
