870 SW Crestline Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Luxury Townhome - Steps to Shops, River Trail at Old Mill District & Deschutes River 3 bdrm 3 bath - Deschutes Landing townhome! Welcome to the Old Mill with peekaboo mountain views. Modern Luxury well appointed with everything you need for a relaxing and easy transition stay in Bend, Oregon. This property is part of the well planned Old Mill District which provides a large array of activities. Enjoy, shopping, dining or stepping out onto the river trail. Endless choices and the ease of access to Bend's attractions makes this the perfect spot to call home.



Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 3 bath. First floor/one car garage and front entry way. Second floor living room, kitchen, breakfast bar, dining table, office nook, bedroom, full bathroom; front deck with comfortable casual seating and rear private patio with gas grill and dining area. Third floor hosting the master bedroom/ bathroom featuring walk in closet and TV; 3rd bedroom provides a king bed with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Laundry room with HE washer/dryer and counter.



No Pets due to owner allergies

No Smoking/Vaping

Requires 1st & Last Months Rent and Security Deposit

1 year lease



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3694091)