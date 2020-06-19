All apartments in Bend
870 SW Crestline Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

870 SW Crestline Dr.

870 Southwest Crestline Drive · (541) 388-9973
Location

870 Southwest Crestline Drive, Bend, OR 97702
Southern Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 870 SW Crestline Dr. · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2203 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury Townhome - Steps to Shops, River Trail at Old Mill District & Deschutes River 3 bdrm 3 bath - Deschutes Landing townhome! Welcome to the Old Mill with peekaboo mountain views. Modern Luxury well appointed with everything you need for a relaxing and easy transition stay in Bend, Oregon. This property is part of the well planned Old Mill District which provides a large array of activities. Enjoy, shopping, dining or stepping out onto the river trail. Endless choices and the ease of access to Bend's attractions makes this the perfect spot to call home.

Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 3 bath. First floor/one car garage and front entry way. Second floor living room, kitchen, breakfast bar, dining table, office nook, bedroom, full bathroom; front deck with comfortable casual seating and rear private patio with gas grill and dining area. Third floor hosting the master bedroom/ bathroom featuring walk in closet and TV; 3rd bedroom provides a king bed with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Laundry room with HE washer/dryer and counter.

No Pets due to owner allergies
No Smoking/Vaping
Requires 1st & Last Months Rent and Security Deposit
1 year lease

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3694091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 SW Crestline Dr. have any available units?
870 SW Crestline Dr. has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 870 SW Crestline Dr. have?
Some of 870 SW Crestline Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 SW Crestline Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
870 SW Crestline Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 SW Crestline Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 870 SW Crestline Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 870 SW Crestline Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 870 SW Crestline Dr. does offer parking.
Does 870 SW Crestline Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 870 SW Crestline Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 SW Crestline Dr. have a pool?
No, 870 SW Crestline Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 870 SW Crestline Dr. have accessible units?
No, 870 SW Crestline Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 870 SW Crestline Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 SW Crestline Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 870 SW Crestline Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 SW Crestline Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
