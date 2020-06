Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub internet access

Come spend some time in a wonderful home filled with the owner's collection of a life in Asia. All in a one level home that is full of sunshine. Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a well laid-out large home. A office close to the foyer by the front entrance.Two guest bedrooms and a very large master with an entrance close to the hot tub in the back, fenced yard. An entertaining living area in the front of the home and then another large living area contingent to the kitchen. Every room has plenty of windows!! A double car garage and a washer and dryer of course!



A huge back deck and a fenced backyard with a water feature. This wonderful home assures anyone of the best experience in a furnished home. Centrally located and close to the walking trial to the Senior Center.