Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

743 NW Harmon Blvd

743 Northwest Harmon Boulevard · (541) 815-8200 ext. 102
Location

743 Northwest Harmon Boulevard, Bend, OR 97703
River West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 743 NW Harmon Blvd · Avail. Aug 5

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
743 NW Harmon Blvd Available 08/05/20 Charming Westside Home, Walk to Breweries and Drake Park, Furnished! - This quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath Westside home has it all!
Walk into the upstairs part of the home and you will find a spacious living room adjacent to the kitchen. Dine at the bar, or enjoy your breakfast at the dining table that overlooks the front yard and friendly neighborhood. There is a full size refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave and plenty of storage space.
The two upstairs bedrooms are on separate sides of the home, with a shared bathroom in the hallway.
Head downstairs to find another bedroom and bathroom, as well as a gas fireplace to get cozy next to. Then head outside to enjoy the fenced in backyard, equipped with a BBQ and hot tub where you can really relax and enjoy your stay.

This is a month to month furnished rental, all inclusive. Please inquire for your dates!

(RLNE5835454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 NW Harmon Blvd have any available units?
743 NW Harmon Blvd has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 743 NW Harmon Blvd have?
Some of 743 NW Harmon Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 NW Harmon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
743 NW Harmon Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 NW Harmon Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 743 NW Harmon Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 743 NW Harmon Blvd offer parking?
No, 743 NW Harmon Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 743 NW Harmon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 743 NW Harmon Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 NW Harmon Blvd have a pool?
No, 743 NW Harmon Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 743 NW Harmon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 743 NW Harmon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 743 NW Harmon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 NW Harmon Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 743 NW Harmon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 743 NW Harmon Blvd has units with air conditioning.
