Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub

743 NW Harmon Blvd Available 08/05/20 Charming Westside Home, Walk to Breweries and Drake Park, Furnished! - This quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath Westside home has it all!

Walk into the upstairs part of the home and you will find a spacious living room adjacent to the kitchen. Dine at the bar, or enjoy your breakfast at the dining table that overlooks the front yard and friendly neighborhood. There is a full size refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave and plenty of storage space.

The two upstairs bedrooms are on separate sides of the home, with a shared bathroom in the hallway.

Head downstairs to find another bedroom and bathroom, as well as a gas fireplace to get cozy next to. Then head outside to enjoy the fenced in backyard, equipped with a BBQ and hot tub where you can really relax and enjoy your stay.



This is a month to month furnished rental, all inclusive. Please inquire for your dates!



(RLNE5835454)