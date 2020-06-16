All apartments in Bend
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

61577 Alstrup Road

61577 Alstrup Road · (541) 815-8200 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61577 Alstrup Road, Bend, OR 97702
Old Farm District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 61577 Alstrup Road · Avail. Aug 7

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1698 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
61577 Alstrup Road Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Old Farm District in Bend, OR. (All inclusive!) - Modern Traditional Family Home in great South East Bend Neighborhood
Furnished, all utilities included

Charming 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom Craftsman in a great Southeast Bend neighborhood with a 2 car garage. Minutes to the Old Mill District and everything Bend has to offer. Brand new in July 2018. Family-friendly open great room floor plan with quality finishes throughout. Quartz countertops, stainless appliances and a center island in this fabulous kitchen. Only a few short blocks to Silver Rail Elementary and Stone Creek Park. Beautifully decorated!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5415317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61577 Alstrup Road have any available units?
61577 Alstrup Road has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61577 Alstrup Road have?
Some of 61577 Alstrup Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61577 Alstrup Road currently offering any rent specials?
61577 Alstrup Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61577 Alstrup Road pet-friendly?
No, 61577 Alstrup Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 61577 Alstrup Road offer parking?
Yes, 61577 Alstrup Road does offer parking.
Does 61577 Alstrup Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61577 Alstrup Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61577 Alstrup Road have a pool?
No, 61577 Alstrup Road does not have a pool.
Does 61577 Alstrup Road have accessible units?
No, 61577 Alstrup Road does not have accessible units.
Does 61577 Alstrup Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61577 Alstrup Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 61577 Alstrup Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 61577 Alstrup Road does not have units with air conditioning.
