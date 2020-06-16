Amenities

61577 Alstrup Road Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Old Farm District in Bend, OR. (All inclusive!) - Modern Traditional Family Home in great South East Bend Neighborhood

Furnished, all utilities included



Charming 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom Craftsman in a great Southeast Bend neighborhood with a 2 car garage. Minutes to the Old Mill District and everything Bend has to offer. Brand new in July 2018. Family-friendly open great room floor plan with quality finishes throughout. Quartz countertops, stainless appliances and a center island in this fabulous kitchen. Only a few short blocks to Silver Rail Elementary and Stone Creek Park. Beautifully decorated!



No Pets Allowed



