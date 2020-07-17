61213 Geary Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Tentatively available 08/14/2020. One small dog considered. This home is located in Southwest Bend, 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms. Great open floor plan. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with center island and breakfast bar. Stone fireplace with nice wood mantel. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Both bathrooms have dual vanities. Master has a large walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with 2 raised garden beds. Small dog considered with additional deposit and $35 pet rent. Breed restrictions apply! 1 year lease. Contact Rogue Real Estate for a showing 541-728-0995 or apply online rentrogue.com