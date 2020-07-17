All apartments in Bend
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:30 AM

61213 Geary Dr

61213 Southeast Geary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

61213 Southeast Geary Drive, Bend, OR 97702
Southeast Bend

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Tentatively available 08/14/2020. One small dog considered. This home is located in Southwest Bend, 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms. Great open floor plan. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with center island and breakfast bar. Stone fireplace with nice wood mantel. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Both bathrooms have dual vanities. Master has a large walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with 2 raised garden beds. Small dog considered with additional deposit and $35 pet rent. Breed restrictions apply! 1 year lease. Contact Rogue Real Estate for a showing 541-728-0995 or apply online rentrogue.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61213 Geary Dr have any available units?
61213 Geary Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 61213 Geary Dr have?
Some of 61213 Geary Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61213 Geary Dr currently offering any rent specials?
61213 Geary Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61213 Geary Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 61213 Geary Dr is pet friendly.
Does 61213 Geary Dr offer parking?
No, 61213 Geary Dr does not offer parking.
Does 61213 Geary Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61213 Geary Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61213 Geary Dr have a pool?
No, 61213 Geary Dr does not have a pool.
Does 61213 Geary Dr have accessible units?
No, 61213 Geary Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 61213 Geary Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 61213 Geary Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61213 Geary Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 61213 Geary Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
