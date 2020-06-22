All apartments in Bend
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr

2976 Northwest Terra Meadow Road · (541) 728-0995
Location

2976 Northwest Terra Meadow Road, Bend, OR 97703
Summit West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2034 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tentatively available 07/10/2020. 1 small dog considered. This 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath craftsman style home is on the west side of Shevlin Meadows. Two gas fireplaces, walk-in closets, and a great room. Attached double car garage and fully fenced backyard. AC and W/D hookups. One small dog with owner approval, additional deposit, and $35 pet rent. This property is currently occupied, please do not disturb current residents. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for more details 541-728-0995 or apply online at www.roguerealestate.com
Home in Great Westside Neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr have any available units?
2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr have?
Some of 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr does offer parking.
Does 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr has units with air conditioning.
