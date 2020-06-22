2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr

Amenities

Tentatively available 07/10/2020. 1 small dog considered. This 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath craftsman style home is on the west side of Shevlin Meadows. Two gas fireplaces, walk-in closets, and a great room. Attached double car garage and fully fenced backyard. AC and W/D hookups. One small dog with owner approval, additional deposit, and $35 pet rent. This property is currently occupied, please do not disturb current residents. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for more details 541-728-0995 or apply online at www.roguerealestate.com

Home in Great Westside Neighborhood