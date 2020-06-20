All apartments in Bend
2832 NE Sedalia Lp.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2832 NE Sedalia Lp

2832 Sedalia Loop · (541) 728-0995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2832 Sedalia Loop, Bend, OR 97701
Mountain View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tentatively available 07/10/2020. 1 small dog or cat considered. Large 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home has an open floor plan with a large landing area. Bonus area at top of stairs. Backyard deck allows for any weather enjoyment. Newer interior/exterior paint, refinished deck with safety rail, and newer laminate flooring in living room and kitchen areas. 1 small dog or cat with an additional deposit and $35 pet rent. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for more details 541-728-0995 or apply online at www.roguerealestate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2832 NE Sedalia Lp have any available units?
2832 NE Sedalia Lp has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2832 NE Sedalia Lp currently offering any rent specials?
2832 NE Sedalia Lp isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 NE Sedalia Lp pet-friendly?
Yes, 2832 NE Sedalia Lp is pet friendly.
Does 2832 NE Sedalia Lp offer parking?
No, 2832 NE Sedalia Lp does not offer parking.
Does 2832 NE Sedalia Lp have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2832 NE Sedalia Lp does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 NE Sedalia Lp have a pool?
No, 2832 NE Sedalia Lp does not have a pool.
Does 2832 NE Sedalia Lp have accessible units?
No, 2832 NE Sedalia Lp does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 NE Sedalia Lp have units with dishwashers?
No, 2832 NE Sedalia Lp does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2832 NE Sedalia Lp have units with air conditioning?
No, 2832 NE Sedalia Lp does not have units with air conditioning.

