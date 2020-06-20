2832 NE Sedalia Lp.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tentatively available 07/10/2020. 1 small dog or cat considered. Large 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home has an open floor plan with a large landing area. Bonus area at top of stairs. Backyard deck allows for any weather enjoyment. Newer interior/exterior paint, refinished deck with safety rail, and newer laminate flooring in living room and kitchen areas. 1 small dog or cat with an additional deposit and $35 pet rent. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for more details 541-728-0995 or apply online at www.roguerealestate.com