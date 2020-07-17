20543 Avro Place

Amenities

on-site laundry garage stainless steel coffee bar playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking playground garage

House for Rent - Charming open floor plan, high ceilings, quartz counter tops in the kitchen, dining area, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, separate pantry, 1/2 bath on main floor. All bedrooms are upstairs, linen closet and 2 full bathrooms with separate laundry room. Small bath yard area paver and rock, covered. 2 car garage in the alley. Coffee shop and Eatery 1/2 block. Up and coming area, playground and park 1 block from home. Easy access to the parkway.

NO PETS



Rent $1,895.00 - Deposit $2,395.00

application fee $60.00 per adult



North West Property Management www.nwp.management bend oregon