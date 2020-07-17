All apartments in Bend
20543 Avro Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

20543 Avro Place

20543 Arvo Place · (541) 548-7368
Location

20543 Arvo Place, Bend, OR 97701
Boyd Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
House for Rent - Charming open floor plan, high ceilings, quartz counter tops in the kitchen, dining area, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, separate pantry, 1/2 bath on main floor. All bedrooms are upstairs, linen closet and 2 full bathrooms with separate laundry room. Small bath yard area paver and rock, covered. 2 car garage in the alley. Coffee shop and Eatery 1/2 block. Up and coming area, playground and park 1 block from home. Easy access to the parkway.
NO PETS

Rent $1,895.00 - Deposit $2,395.00
application fee $60.00 per adult

North West Property Management www.nwp.management bend oregon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20543 Avro Place have any available units?
20543 Avro Place has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20543 Avro Place have?
Some of 20543 Avro Place's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20543 Avro Place currently offering any rent specials?
20543 Avro Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20543 Avro Place pet-friendly?
No, 20543 Avro Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 20543 Avro Place offer parking?
Yes, 20543 Avro Place offers parking.
Does 20543 Avro Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20543 Avro Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20543 Avro Place have a pool?
No, 20543 Avro Place does not have a pool.
Does 20543 Avro Place have accessible units?
No, 20543 Avro Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20543 Avro Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20543 Avro Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20543 Avro Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 20543 Avro Place does not have units with air conditioning.
