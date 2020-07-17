20412 Whistle Punk Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Shared House (Roommate) - 2/1 Semi-Private - Great living arrangement opportunity.



Owner lives in house with (2) dogs. House layout is such that there is a private 2 bed/1 bath with several large closets that would be exclusively yours. There would then be a large living room that the owner rarely uses, potentially your own dining space as well. A garage space that could be completely yours, along with extra refrigerator space in the garage.



Shared use of the kitchen, back patio and absolutely stunning setting of Timber Ridge.



Applicant would go through initial screening by property management company - and then separate tour with property owner.



With owner covering W/S/G, landscaping & electric - all you pay is the rent!



Owner would be requesting that the tenant could possibly drive him to occasional monthly doctors appointment or bi-weekly grocery store trips as he no longer has the ability to drive.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5891560)