Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

20412 Whistle Punk Rd

20412 Whistlepunk Road · (541) 548-9994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20412 Whistlepunk Road, Bend, OR 97702
Southeast Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20412 Whistle Punk Rd · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Shared House (Roommate) - 2/1 Semi-Private - Great living arrangement opportunity.

Owner lives in house with (2) dogs. House layout is such that there is a private 2 bed/1 bath with several large closets that would be exclusively yours. There would then be a large living room that the owner rarely uses, potentially your own dining space as well. A garage space that could be completely yours, along with extra refrigerator space in the garage.

Shared use of the kitchen, back patio and absolutely stunning setting of Timber Ridge.

Applicant would go through initial screening by property management company - and then separate tour with property owner.

With owner covering W/S/G, landscaping & electric - all you pay is the rent!

Owner would be requesting that the tenant could possibly drive him to occasional monthly doctors appointment or bi-weekly grocery store trips as he no longer has the ability to drive.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20412 Whistle Punk Rd have any available units?
20412 Whistle Punk Rd has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20412 Whistle Punk Rd have?
Some of 20412 Whistle Punk Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20412 Whistle Punk Rd currently offering any rent specials?
20412 Whistle Punk Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20412 Whistle Punk Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 20412 Whistle Punk Rd is pet friendly.
Does 20412 Whistle Punk Rd offer parking?
Yes, 20412 Whistle Punk Rd offers parking.
Does 20412 Whistle Punk Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20412 Whistle Punk Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20412 Whistle Punk Rd have a pool?
No, 20412 Whistle Punk Rd does not have a pool.
Does 20412 Whistle Punk Rd have accessible units?
No, 20412 Whistle Punk Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 20412 Whistle Punk Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 20412 Whistle Punk Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20412 Whistle Punk Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 20412 Whistle Punk Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
