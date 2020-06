Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities

Tentatively available 07/10/2020. No pets preferred. NEW interior paint and NEW flooring! Large 4 bedroom home located on West side of Hwy 97. This beautiful home has a spacious kitchen, tile counters and washer/dryer hookups. Cozy living room with fireplace. Fully fenced backyard. Easy access to downtown, Old Mill shopping and Mt. Bachelor. No pets preferred. Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management for more details 541-728-0995 or apply online at www.roguerealestate.com

Home with main floor master bedroom