Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Home on Large Lot! - This home is situated on a quarter acre lot. It includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The functional floor plan features a spacious living area with a wood burning stove! Enjoy the large yard space that includes a small fenced off area on the side of the house.



*View Virtual Tour Here: https://youtu.be/oH6i4W17ehM

*2 Car Garage

*W/D Hookups

*Check out our virtual tour of this property in the photos section



Lease: 12 month lease

Pets: No pets



(RLNE3815450)