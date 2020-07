Amenities

Tentatively available 08/07/2020. No Pets. This sunny and bright unit in a NE Bend four-plex backs up to Pilot Butte State Park. Downstairs has an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, a gas fireplace, and a small patio that looks out to Pilot Butte. The kitchen features granite counter tops, microwave and gas range. Two bedrooms are upstairs and each have their own full bath with a half-bath downstairs. Single car garage. Water/sewer included! Photos may not represent actual unit. Please contact Rogue Real Estate for a showing 541-728-0995 or apply online at www.rentrogue.com

Multi-Unit property