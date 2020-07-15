1611 NW Milwaukee Ave.

Amenities

Westside studio - Welcome to the beautiful Central Oregon area and a enjoy a fully-furnished 500 sq. ft. studio close to downtown, restaurants, shopping, parks and the river. This home comes with an outdoor storage unit, private entrance and alley parking, and utilities are included. This lease will be until 04/30/2021. NO PETS PLEASE! Note: Photos & content may differ from actual property. This is a placement only property. Contact Partners Property Management at 541-389-4149 for questions and to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



