Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1611 NW Milwaukee Ave.

1611 Northwest Milwaukee Avenue · (541) 389-4149
Location

1611 Northwest Milwaukee Avenue, Bend, OR 97703
River West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. #2 · Avail. now

$1,300

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Westside studio - Welcome to the beautiful Central Oregon area and a enjoy a fully-furnished 500 sq. ft. studio close to downtown, restaurants, shopping, parks and the river. This home comes with an outdoor storage unit, private entrance and alley parking, and utilities are included. This lease will be until 04/30/2021. NO PETS PLEASE! Note: Photos & content may differ from actual property. This is a placement only property. Contact Partners Property Management at 541-389-4149 for questions and to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4646368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. have any available units?
1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. offers parking.
Does 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. have a pool?
No, 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 NW Milwaukee Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
