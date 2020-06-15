All apartments in Bend
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:22 PM

1528 SE Riviera Dr

1528 SE Riviera Dr · (541) 330-8403 ext. 102
Location

1528 SE Riviera Dr, Bend, OR 97702
Larkspur

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1528 SE Riviera Dr · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1528 SE Riviera Dr Available 01/08/20 Single Level Duplex with large yard in SE Bend! - This very clean 2 bedroom 1 bath home. About 1000 square feet with a step down living room and a rock fireplace (decoration only). This home has been extremely well taken care of and has a beautifully landscaped front and back yard, owner pays for landscape service. Fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer hook up, single car garage with a workbench and automatic door opener, one additional parking space and a privacy deck and fence. The kitchen has a nice Bosch dishwasher, updated blinds, a 93% efficiency newer furnace forced air and an updated water heater!

12 month lease

No pets please.

No smoking/Vaping

***This is a Placement home, the Owner will be your landlord upon move-in***

Andee Jessee
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
A Superior Property Management Co., LLC
www.RentAroundBend.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2550549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 SE Riviera Dr have any available units?
1528 SE Riviera Dr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1528 SE Riviera Dr have?
Some of 1528 SE Riviera Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 SE Riviera Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1528 SE Riviera Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 SE Riviera Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1528 SE Riviera Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 1528 SE Riviera Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1528 SE Riviera Dr does offer parking.
Does 1528 SE Riviera Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 SE Riviera Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 SE Riviera Dr have a pool?
No, 1528 SE Riviera Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1528 SE Riviera Dr have accessible units?
No, 1528 SE Riviera Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 SE Riviera Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 SE Riviera Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 SE Riviera Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 SE Riviera Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
