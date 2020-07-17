3936 SW Pinewood Way

Amenities

Great Beaverton Townhouse W/ Yard! - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=C2YGJLL5Wxb&mls=1



Nice 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse with a lovely park less than 1 block away. Front entry halls leads into an open living space featuring newer vinyl plank flooring, gas fireplace, great natural lighting, and high ceilings with fan! Slider door off the dining area leads out to a private deck and fenced yard. Half bath and stacked washer/dryer off the main. Upstairs master bedroom with high ceilings & fan, attached bath and walk-in closet! 2 additional bedrooms and full bath down the hall. Attached 1 car garage and driveway provides enough space for up to 3 cars. The property is conveniently located a few blocks off 185th and TV HWY. Just a short drive to just about everything - shopping, grocers, movies, gyms, cafes and restaurants. Easy commute to Intel & Nike.



More Details Please Review:

* Gas Forced air heating bonus amenity included: Portion of the monthly rent due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Utilities Included: None Included

* Landscaping is tenant responsibility

* Please review the screening criteria completely at hollandprop.com; click on 'Search Homes For Rent'.

* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older

* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent

* Security Deposit: $2,500

* Minimum Credit Score: 600

* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in.

* No Smoking on the premises

* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application

* Pet Policy: 1 cat okay or 1 small dog under 35 lbs with pre-approval // required profile --> hollandprop.petscreening.com

* Direct Website Link: www.hollandprop.com/vacancies/

* Schedule a in-person or live video tour here: https://showdigs.co/tqbzz (Showings will be paused for carpet cleaning on the 22nd)

* Washington County

* Built in: 1997

* Schools: Aloha-Huber Park Elementary, Five Oaks Middle, Aloha High School. Please verify with schools as boundaries are subject to change.



*Please Note: Applications are not considered complete until all adults apply with all required documents and information. The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information. We shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any question: 503-902-1022 ex 2 (open during regular business hours)



(RLNE5872974)