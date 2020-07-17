All apartments in Aloha
3936 SW Pinewood Way
3936 SW Pinewood Way

3936 Southwest Pinewood Way · (503) 902-1022 ext. 2
Location

3936 Southwest Pinewood Way, Aloha, OR 97078
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3936 SW Pinewood Way · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Beaverton Townhouse W/ Yard! - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=C2YGJLL5Wxb&mls=1

Nice 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse with a lovely park less than 1 block away. Front entry halls leads into an open living space featuring newer vinyl plank flooring, gas fireplace, great natural lighting, and high ceilings with fan! Slider door off the dining area leads out to a private deck and fenced yard. Half bath and stacked washer/dryer off the main. Upstairs master bedroom with high ceilings & fan, attached bath and walk-in closet! 2 additional bedrooms and full bath down the hall. Attached 1 car garage and driveway provides enough space for up to 3 cars. The property is conveniently located a few blocks off 185th and TV HWY. Just a short drive to just about everything - shopping, grocers, movies, gyms, cafes and restaurants. Easy commute to Intel & Nike.

More Details Please Review:
* Gas Forced air heating bonus amenity included: Portion of the monthly rent due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
* Utilities Included: None Included
* Landscaping is tenant responsibility
* Please review the screening criteria completely at hollandprop.com; click on 'Search Homes For Rent'.
* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older
* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent
* Security Deposit: $2,500
* Minimum Credit Score: 600
* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in.
* No Smoking on the premises
* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application
* Pet Policy: 1 cat okay or 1 small dog under 35 lbs with pre-approval // required profile --> hollandprop.petscreening.com
* Direct Website Link: www.hollandprop.com/vacancies/
* Schedule a in-person or live video tour here: https://showdigs.co/tqbzz (Showings will be paused for carpet cleaning on the 22nd)
* Washington County
* Built in: 1997
* Schools: Aloha-Huber Park Elementary, Five Oaks Middle, Aloha High School. Please verify with schools as boundaries are subject to change.

*Please Note: Applications are not considered complete until all adults apply with all required documents and information. The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information. We shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any question: 503-902-1022 ex 2 (open during regular business hours)

(RLNE5872974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 SW Pinewood Way have any available units?
3936 SW Pinewood Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3936 SW Pinewood Way have?
Some of 3936 SW Pinewood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3936 SW Pinewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
3936 SW Pinewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 SW Pinewood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3936 SW Pinewood Way is pet friendly.
Does 3936 SW Pinewood Way offer parking?
Yes, 3936 SW Pinewood Way offers parking.
Does 3936 SW Pinewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3936 SW Pinewood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 SW Pinewood Way have a pool?
No, 3936 SW Pinewood Way does not have a pool.
Does 3936 SW Pinewood Way have accessible units?
No, 3936 SW Pinewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 SW Pinewood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3936 SW Pinewood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3936 SW Pinewood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3936 SW Pinewood Way has units with air conditioning.
