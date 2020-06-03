All apartments in Aloha
Find more places like 21444 South West Johnson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aloha, OR
/
21444 South West Johnson St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:37 PM

21444 South West Johnson St

21444 SW Johnson St · (503) 906-7408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aloha
See all
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21444 SW Johnson St, Aloha, OR 97003
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Enjoy living in this 2 bedroom apartment with fresh paint and new carpet! This is an upstairs unit in a small tri-plex. Unit includes a wood burning fireplace and deck - perfect for summer nights! Kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher and stove. Two bedrooms and bathroom. Off street parking. Located just west of SE Cornelius Pass Road. Just one mile away from Intel's Aloha Campus and five miles away from Nike World Headquarters. Includes washer/dryer hook-ups. Tri-Met: Bus Stop 57 - .3 miles PETS No pets are accepted at this time. UTILITIES TENANT TO PAY: Electric - included Gas - N/A Water / Sewer - Billed back based on # of occupants. Trash - $26/month APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21444 South West Johnson St have any available units?
21444 South West Johnson St has a unit available for $1,369 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21444 South West Johnson St have?
Some of 21444 South West Johnson St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21444 South West Johnson St currently offering any rent specials?
21444 South West Johnson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21444 South West Johnson St pet-friendly?
No, 21444 South West Johnson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aloha.
Does 21444 South West Johnson St offer parking?
Yes, 21444 South West Johnson St does offer parking.
Does 21444 South West Johnson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21444 South West Johnson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21444 South West Johnson St have a pool?
Yes, 21444 South West Johnson St has a pool.
Does 21444 South West Johnson St have accessible units?
Yes, 21444 South West Johnson St has accessible units.
Does 21444 South West Johnson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21444 South West Johnson St has units with dishwashers.
Does 21444 South West Johnson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 21444 South West Johnson St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21444 South West Johnson St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Goose
5400 SW 180th Ave
Aloha, OR 97078
Spring Park
2881 Southwest 182nd Avenue
Aloha, OR 97003
Bryant Street Townhomes
11655 Southwest Allen Boulevard
Aloha, OR 97005
Countrywood
17700 Southwest Shaw Street
Aloha, OR 97006
Reedville Commons Apartments
18505 SW Stubblefield Way
Aloha, OR 97003
Jefferson Square Apartments
18850 SW Farmington Road
Aloha, OR 97007
Covington Square
2875 Southwest 214th Avenue
Aloha, OR 97003
St. Mary's Crossing
4085 Southwest 160th Avenue
Aloha, OR 97078

Similar Pages

Aloha 1 BedroomsAloha 2 Bedrooms
Aloha Apartments with BalconyAloha Dog Friendly Apartments
Aloha Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, OR
Camas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cooper Mountain Aloha North
Cooper Mountain Aloha South

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity