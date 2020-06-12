Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:05 AM

1 Apartments for rent in Wagoner, OK

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
4 Units Available
River Pointe
1199 SW 15th St, Wagoner, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$524
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful complex located in Wagoner Oklahoma. Deposit special of $99.00. Washer & Dryer hookups and a laundry facility on site. Very quiet community to live in with a community park. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2919026)

Median Rent in Wagoner

Last updated Feb. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wagoner is $553, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $714.
Studio
$467
1 Bed
$553
2 Beds
$714

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wagoner?
In Wagoner, the median rent is $467 for a studio, $553 for a 1-bedroom, $714 for a 2-bedroom, and $963 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wagoner, check out our monthly Wagoner Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wagoner?
Some of the colleges located in the Wagoner area include Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wagoner?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wagoner from include Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Glenpool, and Owasso.

