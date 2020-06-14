/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Owasso, OK
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Villas at Bailey Ranch
8751 N 97th East Ave, Owasso, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
773 sqft
Close to Route 169 and Route 75. Recently furnished luxury apartments with modern kitchen appliances and a patio or balcony. Community features a pool, a garage, a dog park and a clubhouse.
Results within 10 miles of Owasso
Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
Longview Lake Estates
26 Units Available
The Shoreline
9601 E 21st Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
635 sqft
Shoreline Lakeside Apartment Homes is Tulsa, Oklahomas largest lakeside apartment community. We are located on a beautiful 22-acre lake with glistening waterscapes, waterfowl, and breathtaking sunsets ready to welcome you home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
11 Units Available
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Boca Vista Apartments in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
12 Units Available
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$519
650 sqft
Welcome home to Stoneridge @ 36th Apartments located in Tulsa, Oklahoma within a beautiful residential neighborhood in the Hoover area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
13 Units Available
Wood Creek Apartments
11107 E Brady St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$525
745 sqft
Welcome to Wood Creek Apartments! The Wood Creek apartments are a beautiful combination of convenient, quality living environments at affordable prices in the friendly city of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
The Woods at 79th
1563 S 79th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
720 sqft
The Woods @ 79th Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma area, is close to S. Memorial Drive and E. 16th Street, near Mingo Valley. Built with you in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Longview Lake Estates
7 Units Available
Lakeside Place
2186 S 99th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$469
694 sqft
Lakeside Place Apartments, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an apartment community comfortably nestled along a peaceful waterfront setting.
Last updated June 9 at 02:06pm
Park Plaza East III & IV
6 Units Available
Astoria Pointe
13195 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$785
717 sqft
Located steps from shops and restaurants. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer, walk in closets, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
Park Plaza East III & IV
9 Units Available
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
843 sqft
Affordable apartments with luxurious touches. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community boasts 24-hour gym, coffee bar, pool and putting green. Near Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 64. Close to Bill Boevers Fields.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
9 Units Available
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$605
630 sqft
This recently renovated community is near the Downtown area and Broken Arrow Expressway. On-site clubhouse, pool, and lounge. Built-in bookcases and plank wood flooring. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
Park Plaza East III & IV
4 Units Available
Cimarron
13201 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
800 sqft
The Cimarron Apartments is the perfect location! Positioned one block east of 31st and 129th, it is just minutes away from I-44, I-244, Highway 51, and Highway 169. The Cimarron is situated between Spartan School of Aeronautics and Rhema.
Last updated October 17 at 02:35pm
6 Units Available
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$585
647 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex that has an enclosed dog run. Units feature separate dining room, bathtub, and ample living space. Located just minutes from the BA Expressway for commuters.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Tulsa
1 Unit Available
134 South Boulder Avenue
134 S Boulder Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,200
998 sqft
Unique Luxury Downtown Living!! - Luxury, location and private living are the perfect summation of this downtown Tulsa dwelling! This one bedroom, one bath ground floor unit boasts 996 sqft of maximized luxurious efficiency.
