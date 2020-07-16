410 West 7th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Beautiful fully furnished high-rise condo overlooking downtown. 1 bed/1 bath. Completely remodeled - granite countertops stainless appliances wood floors large living area large bedroom with walk-in closet kitchen complete with cookware tableware flatware also all linens and accessories. Close to BOK, Cox Center, riverside ,OSU medical center , St Johns and Hilcrest. It also Includes assigned covered parking space with all utilities included.

Plus it has a pool, tennis court, laundry facilities conference/party room, 24/7 security, gated entry gym ,convenience store onsite. All utilities PAID including internet Enjoy a weekend downtown. BOOK NOW! All Bill's paid and perfect for nurses!



*rates subject to change based on demand



Its a 1 br 1ba. only 700 sq ft