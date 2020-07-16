410 West 7th Street

Amenities
Beautiful fully furnished high-rise condo overlooking downtown. 1 bed/1 bath. Completely remodeled - granite countertops stainless appliances wood floors large living area large bedroom with walk-in closet kitchen complete with cookware tableware flatware also all linens and accessories. Close to BOK, Cox Center, riverside ,OSU medical center , St Johns and Hilcrest. It also Includes assigned covered parking space with all utilities included.
Plus it has a pool, tennis court, laundry facilities conference/party room, 24/7 security, gated entry gym ,convenience store onsite. All utilities PAID including internet Enjoy a weekend downtown. BOOK NOW! All Bill's paid and perfect for nurses!
*rates subject to change based on demand
Its a 1 br 1ba. only 700 sq ft