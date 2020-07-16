All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like 410 West 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
410 West 7th Street
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

410 West 7th Street

410 West 7th Street · (918) 819-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

410 West 7th Street, Tulsa, OK 74119
Downtown Tulsa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1024 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful fully furnished high-rise condo overlooking downtown. 1 bed/1 bath. Completely remodeled - granite countertops stainless appliances wood floors large living area large bedroom with walk-in closet kitchen complete with cookware tableware flatware also all linens and accessories. Close to BOK, Cox Center, riverside ,OSU medical center , St Johns and Hilcrest. It also Includes assigned covered parking space with all utilities included.
Plus it has a pool, tennis court, laundry facilities conference/party room, 24/7 security, gated entry gym ,convenience store onsite. All utilities PAID including internet Enjoy a weekend downtown. BOOK NOW! All Bill's paid and perfect for nurses!

*rates subject to change based on demand

Its a 1 br 1ba. only 700 sq ft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 West 7th Street have any available units?
410 West 7th Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 West 7th Street have?
Some of 410 West 7th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 West 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 West 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 West 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 West 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 410 West 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 410 West 7th Street offers parking.
Does 410 West 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 West 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 West 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 410 West 7th Street has a pool.
Does 410 West 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 410 West 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 West 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 West 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 410 West 7th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St
Tulsa, OK 74136
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St
Tulsa, OK 74136
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St
Tulsa, OK 74105
The Woods at 79th
1563 S 79th East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74129
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave
Tulsa, OK 74137
Belmont Park Town Homes
11310 E 23rd St
Tulsa, OK 74129
Village Creek at 67th
6630 S Zunis Ave
Tulsa, OK 74136
Atria
8601 S Mingo Rd
Tulsa, OK 74133

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKMuskogee, OKBartlesville, OK
Jenks, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OKPryor Creek, OK
Claremore, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrooksideSouth Peoria
Park Plaza East Iii & IvKensington
Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity