All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like 2863 E Admiral Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
2863 E Admiral Pl
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

2863 E Admiral Pl

2863 East Admiral Place · (918) 525-7831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2863 East Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK 74110
Independence Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. Aug 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Available 08/01/20 Completely updated house!! This house is available from 08/01/2020

2 Beds and one Bath, Deck, 8" Fenced yard, 9' high ceiling, hardwood floors and a big backyard. New roof, New HVAC. Appliances Included!

Great location:
By I-244/US-51/US-75. Close to Downtown, TU, Oklahoma State University – Tulsa and Hillcrest Medical Center, Mother Road market, Utica Square, Cherry Street,St. John Medical Center and Philbrook Museum.

Section-8 Inquiries welcome.
Rental background check need to be good in order to qualify for this house.

I have more 3 bedroom s and 2 bedrooms houses in higher price range e.i $1000 and higher, so don't hesitate to contact me if you are looking for bigger houses. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4893273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2863 E Admiral Pl have any available units?
2863 E Admiral Pl has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2863 E Admiral Pl have?
Some of 2863 E Admiral Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2863 E Admiral Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2863 E Admiral Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2863 E Admiral Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2863 E Admiral Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does 2863 E Admiral Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2863 E Admiral Pl does offer parking.
Does 2863 E Admiral Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2863 E Admiral Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2863 E Admiral Pl have a pool?
No, 2863 E Admiral Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2863 E Admiral Pl have accessible units?
No, 2863 E Admiral Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2863 E Admiral Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2863 E Admiral Pl has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2863 E Admiral Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK 74135
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave
Tulsa, OK 74119
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave
Tulsa, OK 74137
Westminster Apartments
4858 S 78th East Pl
Tulsa, OK 74145
Southern Elm
4519 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK 74135
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St
Tulsa, OK 74107
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd
Tulsa, OK 74137

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & Iv
Longview Lake EstatesKensington
RiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity