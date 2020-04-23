2863 E Admiral Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Available 08/01/20 Completely updated house!! This house is available from 08/01/2020



2 Beds and one Bath, Deck, 8" Fenced yard, 9' high ceiling, hardwood floors and a big backyard. New roof, New HVAC. Appliances Included!



Great location:

By I-244/US-51/US-75. Close to Downtown, TU, Oklahoma State University – Tulsa and Hillcrest Medical Center, Mother Road market, Utica Square, Cherry Street,St. John Medical Center and Philbrook Museum.



Section-8 Inquiries welcome.

Rental background check need to be good in order to qualify for this house.



I have more 3 bedroom s and 2 bedrooms houses in higher price range e.i $1000 and higher, so don't hesitate to contact me if you are looking for bigger houses. Accepts Section 8.



