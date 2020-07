Amenities

ZERO SECURITY DEPOSIT / 3 BED 1 BATH / NEWLY REMODELED - This Beautiful Home is Waiting for YOU!!!



It offers large kitchen and living areas, washer and dryer connections.



Year-round access to Maxwell Park.



Dogs welcome,

Sorry no cats allowed.



Come see this beauty and be impressed.



This Spacious 3-Bedroom 1-Bathroom Features:

• Gorgeous Remodel ?

• Fenced Back Yard ?

• Washer and Dryer Connections ?

• New Ceiling Fans



Our Neighborhood Features:

• Easy highway access to I-244, Hwy 11 and Hwy 75

• Minutes from Shopping and Dining

• Year-round parks and playgrounds

• Online rent payment available for free

• Online maintenance requests

• ¡ Hablamos Español !



Rental Information:

• Size: 984 sqft.

• $825 Rent

• $825 deposit - ZERO DEPOSIT AVAILABLE

• $50 application fee (per person)



Apply Now at krt.rent



Call or Text Today: (918) 351-7000



(RLNE5864279)