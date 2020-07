Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Brand New 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Deer Creek Schools! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=seLqVBIPFP&env=production



4 Bed 2 Bath Brand New Construction In Edmond. This is a home that you can't miss. This home is in the highly anticipated Meadow at MacArthur Park. In this home, you have 4 beds, 2 baths with a 2 car garage. A charming living room with a fireplace, opening to a beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar. A large master suite with large walk-in closet. Utility room included. Covered patio that is surrounded by a fully sodded yard and privacy fence.Pets case by case.



(RLNE5559006)