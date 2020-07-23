/
/
mcclain county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:29 AM
105 Apartments for rent in McClain County, OK📍
1 Unit Available
1104 NW 5th Street
1104 NW 5th St, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1104 NW 5th Street
1 Unit Available
904 NW 6th Street
904 NW 6th St, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
904 NW 6th Street
1 Unit Available
5346 Mockingbird Lane
5346 Mockingbird, Blanchard, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2500 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 Unit Available
821 NW 6th St
821 NW 6th St, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1670 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
421 Saint James Place
421 St James Pl, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,465
1670 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
1101 Northwest 5th Street
1101 NW 5th St, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1670 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
1313 Wade St
1313 Wade St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1256 sqft
1313 Wade St Available 08/03/20 **Brand New 3 Bedroom Home** - Brand new duplex located minutes away from I-44 and Newcastle Casino. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, durable wood-like floors, and a 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
304 Cherokee Court
304 Cherokee Court, Blanchard, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,390
1654 sqft
(4) Bed/(2) Bath in Blanchard Avail NOW! - New carpet and updates! Located in cul-de-sac. Major appliances included in kitchen. Master includes walk-in closet and extra storage. No pets.
1 Unit Available
1520 NW 13th Street
1520 NW 13th St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex in Newcastle - 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage duplex in Newcastle. On the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.
1 Unit Available
702 NE 21st Terrace
702 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
702 NE 21st Terrace Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Duplex with 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage duplex with spacious yard in the desired Bradley IV subdivision in Newcastle.
1 Unit Available
1770 Bartlett Drive
1770 Bartlett Dr, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1633 sqft
1770 Bartlett Drive Available 09/18/20 *Pre-Lease* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Bradford Place Community - *Pre-Leasing! Available September 18th! This plan boasts of a fantastic open living room and kitchen with beautiful luxury vinyl
Results within 1 mile of McClain County
Verified
4 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landing on 9
Results within 5 miles of McClain County
Verified
46 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$860
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified
33 Units Available
Southridge - Shadowlake
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$824
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$911
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
8 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$984
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Verified
15 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$789
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,126
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
Verified
4 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$735
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
Verified
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,035
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.
Verified
7 Units Available
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Savannah Ridge
Verified
5 Units Available
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$689
875 sqft
Alameda Pointe
Verified
9 Units Available
The Falls at Brookhaven
3730 West Rock Creek Rd, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1084 sqft
Close to the light rail for easy commute to Downtown Denver, Sports Authority Field, and the 16th Street Mall. Units with hardwood floors, crown molding, and walk-in closets.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
2 Bedrooms
$669
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.
Verified
7 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
Verified
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$689
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the McClain County area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, Cameron University, University of Central Oklahoma, and Southern Nazarene University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Oklahoma City, Norman, Lawton, Edmond, and Midwest City have apartments for rent.
