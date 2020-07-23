/
logan county
Last updated July 23 2020
192 Apartments for rent in Logan County, OK
117 W Harrison
117 West Harrison Avenue, Guthrie, OK
Studio
$5,000
2646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
t opportunity to lease a defined space in historic downtown Guthrie.
2502 Sand Plum Drive
2502 Sand Plum Drive, Logan County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2410 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with lots of space inside and out. Spacious living room with a beautiful fireplace to relax in front of on those chilly nights. Separate bonus room that could be used as a second living space or game room.
7200 Mid Iron Lane
7200 North Mid Iron Way, Logan County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2157 sqft
Available 07/28/20 Nice Single Story Home on .68 Acres in Edmond - Property Id: 308508 Spacious (2157 s.f.) single story home and property (.68 acres) in Oak Tree Estates, a kid friendly yet quiet community in N.
414 N 13th St
414 North 13th Street, Guthrie, OK
3 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Rent to OWN - Guthrie - large lot and remodeled . - Property Id: 300667 Rent to OWN. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring full basement, large lot with a shed and it is newly remodeled interior.
3400 Oak Valley
3400 Oak Valley Drive, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
North Edmond 695.00/mo if paid ontime and ontime - Property Id: 253469 Nice Mobile home on large wooded almost 1 acre lot. Extra land available. New Guthrie school nearby.
418 N Oak St
418 N Oak St, Crescent, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
418 N Oak St Available 08/14/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Duplex in Crescent! - Comfort living in style!!! Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex near the Frontier Country Historic Center! Kitchen includes stove/oven, dishwasher and Built in~ microwave.
5709 Falkland Terrace
5709 Falkland Ter, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2021 sqft
5709 Falkland Terrace Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available in East Edmond - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
1042 Hidden Oaks Way
1042 Hidden Oaks Way, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1977 sqft
1042 Hidden Oaks Way Available 08/01/20 Available Now !!!! - 1042 HIDDEN OAKS WAY GUTHRIE, OK.
12426 Hidden Run Road
12426 Hidden Run Road, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1848 sqft
FOR SALE OR LEASE: NEW HOME ON 1/2 OF AN ACRE IN HIDDEN OAKS ADDITION IN EDMOND. - IF YOU ARE PUTTING IN AN APPLICATION, GO TO OUR WEBSITE, HALLMARK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WEBSITE IS WWW.HALLMARKOK.
4584 Rabbit Run
4584 Rabbit Run, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1474 sqft
Pets Negotiable This stunning newly-built home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious living areas, beautiful appliances, a 2-car garage, lots of storage areas, walk in closets and natural lighting.
109 W Oklahoma Ave - D
109 W Oklahoma Ave, Guthrie, OK
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Loft Apartment Large 1 Bedroom Apartment with Victorian Charm, Open Concept design, Hardwood floors, High Tin Ceilings and Skylights throughout for lots of natural light.
716 South Asp Avenue
716 South Asp Avenue, Coyle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1186 sqft
Quiet neighborhood in the town of Coyle, 3 Bed 1 Bath House For Rent 1 block from Coyle Public School, No inside pets, easy access to Hwy 33, approx. 3 miles to Langston, approx. 14 miles to Guthrie and I35, approx.
Downstairs 115 S 1st St - 1
115 South 1st Street, Guthrie, OK
Studio
$400
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
OFFICE SPACE COMMERCIAL SPACE Downtown Guthrie Space For Lease 115 S 1st Street Approx. 800 sqft Downstairs - Open Concept Rear entrance to building All bills paid except internet options.
123 N Pecan St
123 Pecan Street, Crescent, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1596 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in the heart of Crescent - Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the heart of Crescent! This home has room for all, with room to grow for you and your family. With a spacious living room that leads right into an open kitchen.
3650 Oak Valley Drive
3650 Oak Valley Dr, Logan County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
2bed 2 bath mobile home on large wooded lot. Back yard is fenced and lots of storage. CREC electric and propane heat. CH&A with 2 decks and 2 storage buildings. Guthrie Schools. NEW Guthrie K-8 grade school is 1/2 mile.
Results within 1 mile of Logan County
Belle Pointe
2716 Lillehammer Drive
2716 Lillehammer Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2716 Lillehammer Drive in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
2377 NW 220th Ter
2377 NW 220th Ter, Oklahoma County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3517 sqft
Gorgeous home on 1 acre lot in Deer Creek's gated Addington Farms addition near Penn & Coffee Creek/220th - Gorgeous home on 1 acre lot in Deer Creek's gated Addington Farms addition near Penn & Coffee Creek/220th.
Results within 5 miles of Logan County
N.W. Oklahoma County
Pointe at North Penn
19501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$879
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1119 sqft
Close to Bob Woodruff Park and Collin County Community College in a convenient urban setting. Spacious townhouses with large closets, private fenced backyards, and private parking.
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mason Hills
4125 Carmina Drive
4125 Carmina Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2168 sqft
Enjoy this newly constructed home with a 3 car garage in gated Tuscan Park II. The home has a beautiful open concept layout with breakfast nook, formal dining and spacious living room with fireplace.
Steeplechase
2216 Animada Place
2216 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1772 sqft
Located in the quiet neighborhood of Inspirada, this house features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that have granite counter tops. The warm wood floors welcome you into an open kitchen and living room that are perfect for entertaining.
581 Outer Banks Way
581 Outer Banks Way, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1310 sqft
LEASE FELL THRU! Amazing Craftsman style townhome in Porches at Arbor Creek. Lots of amenities and close to I-35 and easy on/off. Gated community with access to clubhouse with workout facility and lawn maintenance provided.
908 Blue Ridge Drive
908 Blue Ridge Drive, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1830 sqft
Wonderful find in Park Lane Estates! 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Dining area off the kitchen with Coffee nook. Nice size yard, 2 Car Garage. Kitchen features updated Stainless Steele appliances.
Oak Brook
100 N Lockeport
100 North Lockeport Drive, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1599 sqft
Wonderful find in Edmond's Oak Brook neighborhood. Built in 2009 and includes soaring ceilings in the Living room with an updated kitchen that has granite counters, walk in pantry, and lots of storage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Logan County area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene University, and Oklahoma Christian University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Midwest City, and Enid have apartments for rent.