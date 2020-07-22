12 Apartments for rent in Pottawatomie County, OK

/
411 W Pulaski
411 West Pulaski Street, Shawnee, OK
3 Bedrooms
$775
1192 sqft
411 W Pulaski Available 08/15/20 **COMING SOON** 3 bedroom home near OBU - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near OBU. Hardwood floors throughout most the home, updates in to the kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen comes with gas stove and refrigerator.
519 E Anna
519 East Anna Street, Shawnee, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
519 E Anna Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow in Shawnee. - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a 1 car attached garage, with additional loft storage.
1310 E Independence St
1310 East Independence Street, Shawnee, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1637 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Shawnee - Lots of space in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Mother in law plan, with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on the east side of the home, 1 bedroom 1 bath on the west side of the home, with it's own car port and entrance.
514 N Tucker Ave
514 North Tucker Street, Shawnee, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1341 sqft
514 N Tucker Ave Available 08/01/20 **COMING SOON** - Cute home in Shawnee. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen comes with stove and refrigerator. Separate washer/dryer room with hook ups. Spacious back yard with privacy fence.
118 W Franklin Street
118 West Franklin Street, Shawnee, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1564 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Shawnee - Great location! Recently remodeled with fresh paint, new carpet, new windows and new central heat & air. Hardwood floors throughout most of the house. Open living area with a formal dining room.
326 1/2 N. Philadelphia Avenue
326 1/2 N Philadelphia Ave, Shawnee, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
944 sqft
Cozy 2-Bedroom House - This cozy, newly remodeled single-family home has two bedrooms, a spacious living room, and a dining room. The house has a full bathroom upstairs and a powder room downstairs.
670 N Beard St #7
670 N Beard Ave, Shawnee, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
1100 sqft
2bd 1 ba apartment near downtown Shawnee. Gas and water are paid for. Apartment comes with a covered parking spot as well as storage space. Apply online at www.LS5investments.com 8 unit apartment complex
2000 N Broadway Ave
2000 North Broadway Street, Shawnee, OK
1 Bedroom
$875
This is a small home for a single. It's been completely remodeled and is furnished with all bills paid. It has all the amenities of a nice home. It is behind the owners home and has some restrictions. It is very safe and is in beautiful setting.
1120 Adeline
1120 Adeline, Shawnee, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1707 sqft
Brand new home in a great and growing area of Shawnee. - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5677259)
Results within 10 miles of Pottawatomie County
35678 EW 1190 Rd
35678 Ew 1190, Seminole County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2456 sqft
SECLUDED COUNTRY HOME WITH LAND IN SEMINOLE !! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features the following: 2400 sq. ft.
12494 Native Hill Drive
12494 Native Hill Dr, Harrah, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1813 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Choctaw - Available Now! - Beautiful home in in the Sundance Addition in Choctaw! Built in 2017, very well-kept & available for immediate move in! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.
12606 Shady Glen
12606 Shady Gln, Choctaw, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1845 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION home located in the beautiful gated neighborhood - NEW CONSTRUCTION home located in the beautiful gated neighborhood of Forest Glen. Choctaw Schools. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with open concept living/kitchen area.
