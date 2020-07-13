All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like Summit Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
Summit Pointe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

Summit Pointe

1002 SW 89th St · (405) 400-1046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1002 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0503 · Avail. Aug 20

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 0624 · Avail. Aug 14

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 999 sqft

Unit 1301 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1183 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1209 · Avail. Aug 17

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 1213 · Avail. Aug 14

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 0802 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1471 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summit Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
parking
on-site laundry
coffee bar
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Summit Point Apartment Homes

Feel energized and welcome every time you come home to your charming, inviting apartment at Summit Point Apartment Homes in Oklahoma City. Close to plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options, you’ll love our professional onsite staff and pet-friendly community.

At Summit Point, choose from spacious two and three bedroom floor plans to find the perfect home to fit your unique lifestyle. Your inner chef will be inspired in the kitchen with plenty of counterspace, spacious cabinets, vinyl woodgrain flooring and modern appliance package. You’ll love the newly remodeled interiors with tall ceilings, custom flooring, ceiling fans, and in-home washer and dryer hook-ups. You’ll also appreciate the special touches like roomy walk-in closets, central air conditioning and heating, and ceiling fans.

Our community amenities are equally spectacular with a sparkling pool and lounge area including an outdoor grill, cooking station and invi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: Starting at $250, based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Storage Details: Garages

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summit Pointe have any available units?
Summit Pointe has 7 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does Summit Pointe have?
Some of Summit Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summit Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Summit Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summit Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Summit Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Summit Pointe offers parking.
Does Summit Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summit Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Summit Pointe has a pool.
Does Summit Pointe have accessible units?
No, Summit Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Summit Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summit Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Summit Pointe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity