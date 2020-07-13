Summit Pointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill garage parking on-site laundry coffee bar online portal package receiving

Welcome to Summit Point Apartment Homes



Feel energized and welcome every time you come home to your charming, inviting apartment at Summit Point Apartment Homes in Oklahoma City. Close to plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options, you’ll love our professional onsite staff and pet-friendly community.



At Summit Point, choose from spacious two and three bedroom floor plans to find the perfect home to fit your unique lifestyle. Your inner chef will be inspired in the kitchen with plenty of counterspace, spacious cabinets, vinyl woodgrain flooring and modern appliance package. You’ll love the newly remodeled interiors with tall ceilings, custom flooring, ceiling fans, and in-home washer and dryer hook-ups. You’ll also appreciate the special touches like roomy walk-in closets, central air conditioning and heating, and ceiling fans.



Our community amenities are equally spectacular with a sparkling pool and lounge area including an outdoor grill, cooking station and invi