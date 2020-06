Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful new home in Yukon - Step up to the manicured landscaping and slate front porch and be instantly impressed. Inside you will be greeted by brand new wood flooring and double barn doors leading into the perfect study. The kitchen opens up to the living room with a huge center island creating a spacious open floor plan. Modern cabinetry, granite counters and stacked brick backsplash make this one dreamy kitchen. The living room features a fireplace and plantation shutters to shade the sliding glass doors. The master suite also offers new wood flooring, as well as a luxurious en suite with a large soaking tub, granite double vanities and a walk-in shower. A large walk-in closet with built-ins completes this space. Other features that put this home over the top include the upstairs bonus room with half bath and the oversized utility room. The backyard may be your favorite part of the home with a large upgraded covered patio with a motorized screens and roof that can be retracted and a breathtaking koi pond.



(RLNE5703641)