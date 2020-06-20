All apartments in Oklahoma City
9009 N May Avenue
9009 N May Avenue

9009 North May Avenue · (405) 209-4254
Location

9009 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 172 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1457 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller. Community pool and a security guard available in the evenings. All grounds and pool are maintained by the Association. Property has been completely updated with new kitchen counters, bathrooms, carpet and new wood like tile in Entry, living , kitchen and utility. Property has a double car attached garage for secure comings and goings. Right next door to Homeland and Uptown Groceries. Great access to the Hefner Parkway and Hefner Lake. Come on home today. You will never want to leave. I promise. Property is immaculate and perfect in every way. Dwelling has it's own private court yard for casual out door gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 N May Avenue have any available units?
9009 N May Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9009 N May Avenue have?
Some of 9009 N May Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9009 N May Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9009 N May Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 N May Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9009 N May Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 9009 N May Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9009 N May Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9009 N May Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9009 N May Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 N May Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9009 N May Avenue has a pool.
Does 9009 N May Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9009 N May Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 N May Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9009 N May Avenue has units with dishwashers.
