9009 N May Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller. Community pool and a security guard available in the evenings. All grounds and pool are maintained by the Association. Property has been completely updated with new kitchen counters, bathrooms, carpet and new wood like tile in Entry, living , kitchen and utility. Property has a double car attached garage for secure comings and goings. Right next door to Homeland and Uptown Groceries. Great access to the Hefner Parkway and Hefner Lake. Come on home today. You will never want to leave. I promise. Property is immaculate and perfect in every way. Dwelling has it's own private court yard for casual out door gatherings.