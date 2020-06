Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring neutral/modern paint colors, wood flooring in most rooms, ceiling fans, updated bathroom, and central heat and air. New range to be installed in the kitchen. Laundry room with connections for a washer and electric dryer. Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $795 per month and deposit is $795. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.