All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 6915 Mayberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
6915 Mayberry Lane
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

6915 Mayberry Lane

6915 Mayberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6915 Mayberry Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Van Buren

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex with attached garage. 12-month Lease. Covered front entry. Light and bright with new paint entire interior. New wood grain vinyl flooring in upstairs and new carpet on stairs. Washer/Dryer and all kitchen appliances included. Guest/powder bath on first floor. Huge master with walk-in closet. Tons of storage throughout. Large privacy-fenced backyard with patio - lawn service included! Located in quiet area next to gated communities. Convenient to Lake Hefner, Mercy, retail and dining, and easy access to turnpike/highways, minutes from downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 Mayberry Lane have any available units?
6915 Mayberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6915 Mayberry Lane have?
Some of 6915 Mayberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 Mayberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6915 Mayberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 Mayberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6915 Mayberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 6915 Mayberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6915 Mayberry Lane offers parking.
Does 6915 Mayberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6915 Mayberry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 Mayberry Lane have a pool?
No, 6915 Mayberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6915 Mayberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 6915 Mayberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 Mayberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6915 Mayberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers