6915 Mayberry Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets carpet

Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex with attached garage. 12-month Lease. Covered front entry. Light and bright with new paint entire interior. New wood grain vinyl flooring in upstairs and new carpet on stairs. Washer/Dryer and all kitchen appliances included. Guest/powder bath on first floor. Huge master with walk-in closet. Tons of storage throughout. Large privacy-fenced backyard with patio - lawn service included! Located in quiet area next to gated communities. Convenient to Lake Hefner, Mercy, retail and dining, and easy access to turnpike/highways, minutes from downtown!