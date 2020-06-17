All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

632 NE 15th St

632 Northeast 15th Street · (405) 605-6445 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

632 Northeast 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Lincoln Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 632 NE 15th St · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2603 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
3 BED 2.5 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE-LINCOLN TERRACE ADDITION-OU MED CTR & CAPITAL - Spanish style home in the Historic Lincoln Terrace Addition of OKC. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 car detached garage. Gated, private double corner lot features a half acre space to roam and entertain. Exterior patio with fire pit and outdoor grilling area. Open formal living room with fireplace and beautiful wood floors. French doors lead into second living space with built-in bookshelves and wet bar with wine rack. Half bath located on first floor. Formal dining room is very spacious and leads to a smaller dining area off the kitchen. Kitchen offers new butcher block counter tops, all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and gas stove. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with shower stall and jetted tub. Head to the finished basement with third living room, office, wet bar, and laundry room. There is an open patio on the second floor with a beautiful view. The home is located 2 blocks from OU Medical complex, the Capitol, and Research Park. A short bike ride to Midtown, Deep Deuce, Downtown OKC, and Paseo District. Call 405-605-6445 to book your tour today!

(RLNE5611173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 NE 15th St have any available units?
632 NE 15th St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 632 NE 15th St have?
Some of 632 NE 15th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 NE 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
632 NE 15th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 NE 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 632 NE 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 632 NE 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 632 NE 15th St does offer parking.
Does 632 NE 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 NE 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 NE 15th St have a pool?
No, 632 NE 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 632 NE 15th St have accessible units?
No, 632 NE 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 632 NE 15th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 NE 15th St has units with dishwashers.
