632 NE 15th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage media room

3 BED 2.5 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE-LINCOLN TERRACE ADDITION-OU MED CTR & CAPITAL - Spanish style home in the Historic Lincoln Terrace Addition of OKC. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 car detached garage. Gated, private double corner lot features a half acre space to roam and entertain. Exterior patio with fire pit and outdoor grilling area. Open formal living room with fireplace and beautiful wood floors. French doors lead into second living space with built-in bookshelves and wet bar with wine rack. Half bath located on first floor. Formal dining room is very spacious and leads to a smaller dining area off the kitchen. Kitchen offers new butcher block counter tops, all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and gas stove. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with shower stall and jetted tub. Head to the finished basement with third living room, office, wet bar, and laundry room. There is an open patio on the second floor with a beautiful view. The home is located 2 blocks from OU Medical complex, the Capitol, and Research Park. A short bike ride to Midtown, Deep Deuce, Downtown OKC, and Paseo District. Call 405-605-6445 to book your tour today!



(RLNE5611173)