Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:53 AM

6233 Diane Drive

6233 Diane Drive · (405) 464-5522
Location

6233 Diane Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Glenbrook

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2573 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Located in Nichols Hills area, Glenbrook Subdivision near Waterford Hotel, Nichols Hills Plaza, Trader Joe's, Classen Curve, Whole Foods & Chesapeake Campus. This executive home sits on 8300 SF lot & the best part is NO HOA FEE. You will love how it is nestled into a culdesac lot of trees and secure gated backyard. Wonderful & peaceful courtyard entry welcomes guests to your front door. Neutral wall colors thru out, wood floors in Living plus high ceiling & Fireplace. Dining has wood floors with chandelier lighting & built in buffet. Downstairs are 2 bedrooms both with private baths. The large master has a gorgeous armoire wall and onsuite oversized jet tub. Continue up the beautiful wood staircase and find a nice sitting room, a large bedroom with 2 closets & a full bath with tub/shower combo. This home has a 2 car oversized garage with 2 large storage closets and is located behind the
gated entry. Ready for immediate occupancy. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6233 Diane Drive have any available units?
6233 Diane Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6233 Diane Drive have?
Some of 6233 Diane Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6233 Diane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6233 Diane Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6233 Diane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6233 Diane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6233 Diane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6233 Diane Drive does offer parking.
Does 6233 Diane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6233 Diane Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6233 Diane Drive have a pool?
No, 6233 Diane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6233 Diane Drive have accessible units?
No, 6233 Diane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6233 Diane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6233 Diane Drive has units with dishwashers.
