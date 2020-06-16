6233 Diane Drive

Amenities
Located in Nichols Hills area, Glenbrook Subdivision near Waterford Hotel, Nichols Hills Plaza, Trader Joe's, Classen Curve, Whole Foods & Chesapeake Campus. This executive home sits on 8300 SF lot & the best part is NO HOA FEE. You will love how it is nestled into a culdesac lot of trees and secure gated backyard. Wonderful & peaceful courtyard entry welcomes guests to your front door. Neutral wall colors thru out, wood floors in Living plus high ceiling & Fireplace. Dining has wood floors with chandelier lighting & built in buffet. Downstairs are 2 bedrooms both with private baths. The large master has a gorgeous armoire wall and onsuite oversized jet tub. Continue up the beautiful wood staircase and find a nice sitting room, a large bedroom with 2 closets & a full bath with tub/shower combo. This home has a 2 car oversized garage with 2 large storage closets and is located behind the
gated entry. Ready for immediate occupancy. Pets case by case.