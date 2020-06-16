6233 Diane Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Located in Nichols Hills area, Glenbrook Subdivision near Waterford Hotel, Nichols Hills Plaza, Trader Joe's, Classen Curve, Whole Foods & Chesapeake Campus. This executive home sits on 8300 SF lot & the best part is NO HOA FEE. You will love how it is nestled into a culdesac lot of trees and secure gated backyard. Wonderful & peaceful courtyard entry welcomes guests to your front door. Neutral wall colors thru out, wood floors in Living plus high ceiling & Fireplace. Dining has wood floors with chandelier lighting & built in buffet. Downstairs are 2 bedrooms both with private baths. The large master has a gorgeous armoire wall and onsuite oversized jet tub. Continue up the beautiful wood staircase and find a nice sitting room, a large bedroom with 2 closets & a full bath with tub/shower combo. This home has a 2 car oversized garage with 2 large storage closets and is located behind the

gated entry. Ready for immediate occupancy. Pets case by case.