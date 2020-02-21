All apartments in Oklahoma City
6001 Sw 12th St.
6001 Sw 12th St.

6001 Southwest 12th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6001 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$682

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Anatole on MacArthur, where coming home means serenity. This apartment community is the ideal live-work-play destination. Our one and two bedroom apartments are available in several unique, spacious and well-designed floor plans that are sure to complement your lifestyle!

Anatole on MacArthur has so much to offer; Great Kitchens for Entertaining, Resort-Inspired Pool, Lush Landscaping, 24hr Athletic Center, Garage Parking, and much much more. . . If youre searching for an apartment in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, find the lifestyle you deserve at Anatole on MacArthur.

Come discover the many ways to make Anatole on MacArthur your new home today!
Call and ask for Mary today!

Office Hours:
Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm
Sat: 10am-5pm
Sun:1pm-5pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 Sw 12th St. have any available units?
6001 Sw 12th St. has a unit available for $682 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 6001 Sw 12th St. currently offering any rent specials?
6001 Sw 12th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 Sw 12th St. pet-friendly?
No, 6001 Sw 12th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 6001 Sw 12th St. offer parking?
Yes, 6001 Sw 12th St. does offer parking.
Does 6001 Sw 12th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 Sw 12th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 Sw 12th St. have a pool?
Yes, 6001 Sw 12th St. has a pool.
Does 6001 Sw 12th St. have accessible units?
No, 6001 Sw 12th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 Sw 12th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6001 Sw 12th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6001 Sw 12th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6001 Sw 12th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
