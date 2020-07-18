Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

500 NW 140th St Available 08/14/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home In Edmond Near Turnpike! - Come home to this great 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a GORGEOUS floor to ceiling fireplace && built-in bookshelves!



Entrance has a lovely chandelier welcoming your guest as they walk in. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and includes electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave and washer and dryer! Master features a walk-in closet and standing shower! Plenty of storage and closet space throughout. This home is located minutes away from Main Event Center and easy highway access. Don't miss out on calling this lovely home your home!



No Smoking!



Additional Pet Fees Apply!



(RLNE2714136)