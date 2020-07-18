All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like
500 NW 140th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
500 NW 140th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

500 NW 140th St

500 Northwest 140th Street · (405) 463-0040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

500 Northwest 140th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Meadowcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 500 NW 140th St · Avail. Aug 14

$1,379

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
500 NW 140th St Available 08/14/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home In Edmond Near Turnpike! - Come home to this great 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a GORGEOUS floor to ceiling fireplace && built-in bookshelves!

Entrance has a lovely chandelier welcoming your guest as they walk in. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and includes electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave and washer and dryer! Master features a walk-in closet and standing shower! Plenty of storage and closet space throughout. This home is located minutes away from Main Event Center and easy highway access. Don't miss out on calling this lovely home your home!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405) 650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing (Once available)

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE2714136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 500 NW 140th St have any available units?
500 NW 140th St has a unit available for $1,379 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 NW 140th St have?
Some of 500 NW 140th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 NW 140th St currently offering any rent specials?
500 NW 140th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 NW 140th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 NW 140th St is pet friendly.
Does 500 NW 140th St offer parking?
Yes, 500 NW 140th St offers parking.
Does 500 NW 140th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 NW 140th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 NW 140th St have a pool?
No, 500 NW 140th St does not have a pool.
Does 500 NW 140th St have accessible units?
No, 500 NW 140th St does not have accessible units.
Does 500 NW 140th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 NW 140th St has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 BedroomsOklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly ApartmentsOklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OKShawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail CreekThe GreensHeritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian UniversityOklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology CenterMetro Technology Centers