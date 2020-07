Amenities

This duplex has a lot of space for the price! Living room is very open with windows opening into backyard. Kitchen is spacious with a lot of cabinet storage. Two large bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs. Inside utility room with plenty of storage. Has its own backyard with privacy fence. Two car garage with openers. Great location close to Lake Hefner Parkway (I-44).