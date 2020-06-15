All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3845 NW 13th Street

3845 Northwest 13th Street · (405) 388-5258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3845 Northwest 13th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Corbin Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3845 NW 13th Street · Avail. Jul 3

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3845 NW 13th Street Available 07/03/20 Charming home, just a few miles from Downtown OKC, minutes away from UCO and the Paseo District. - Contact Juanita at Juanita@fidelityrei.com or text (405) 388-5258 to schedule your showing.

Due to current social distancing recommendations by the WHO and local guidelines put in place, showings will not will not be schedule while the home is occupied. Showings will begin on July 2nd and home is available for move in on July 8th.

Charming home within 5-10 minutes of all major Urban Core Districts - Plaza, Paseo, Midtown, Uptown, Automobile Alley and Film Row. Less than five minues from the OKC OSU campus. This home has updated and has a large back yard.

Pets Welcome
$25 Monthly Pet Rent - Up to 25lbs
$50 Monthly Pet Rent - 26lbs +
(breed restrictions apply - see leasing realtor for details)

Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn care.

(RLNE2337345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 NW 13th Street have any available units?
3845 NW 13th Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 3845 NW 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3845 NW 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 NW 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3845 NW 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3845 NW 13th Street offer parking?
No, 3845 NW 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3845 NW 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 NW 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 NW 13th Street have a pool?
No, 3845 NW 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3845 NW 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 3845 NW 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 NW 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3845 NW 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3845 NW 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3845 NW 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
