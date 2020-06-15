Amenities

3845 NW 13th Street Available 07/03/20 Charming home, just a few miles from Downtown OKC, minutes away from UCO and the Paseo District. - Contact Juanita at Juanita@fidelityrei.com or text (405) 388-5258 to schedule your showing.



Due to current social distancing recommendations by the WHO and local guidelines put in place, showings will not will not be schedule while the home is occupied. Showings will begin on July 2nd and home is available for move in on July 8th.



Charming home within 5-10 minutes of all major Urban Core Districts - Plaza, Paseo, Midtown, Uptown, Automobile Alley and Film Row. Less than five minues from the OKC OSU campus. This home has updated and has a large back yard.



Pets Welcome

$25 Monthly Pet Rent - Up to 25lbs

$50 Monthly Pet Rent - 26lbs +

(breed restrictions apply - see leasing realtor for details)



Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn care.



