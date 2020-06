Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 living, 2 car garage doll house. Wood burning fire place and totally updated kitchen, baths, whole house has new windows, doors, paint, counters! A real show stopper. Close to everything and access to all high Ways and By ways. No one has lived in it since it has been totally updated. Perfect in every way beautiful large shade trees for lower utilities. Come on home today . You will be so glad you did. Ready for occupancy.